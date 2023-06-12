Udhampur-Kathua-Doda most developed LS constituency: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday called Udhampur-Kathua-Doda is among the country’s most developed Lok Sabha constituencies. This, he said, has been possible because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving high priority to the regions that had been neglected by the earlier governments, he said.

The Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Addressing a largely-attended rally in Udhampur organized to mark completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led Union Government, Dr Jitendra Singh said Udhampur got North India’s first river rejuvenation project in the form of Rs 190 cr Devika project.

He asked why no previous governments took it up even though river Devika has been there for centuries and has been worshipped by all as the elder sister of Ganga.

Udhampur also got its first radio station for which the demand had existed for over half a century, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary Constituency is perhaps the only constituency in India which has got three medical colleges from Central funds in these nine years. The constituency has distinguished itself as the birthplace of ‘Purple Revolution’ which has given birth to Agri-tech Start-Ups and lavender farming not only in J&K but across the country.

This parliamentary constituency has all the potential to contribute to the Start-Up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi, Dr. Jitendra Singh said.

He recalled that only recently PM Modi had referred twice to Bhaderwah’s lavender cultivation, first in Mann Ki Baat and later in a tweet.

Enumerating various infrastructural developments that have taken place from the last many years in this constituency, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the highest railway bridge in the world, higher than the Eiffel tower and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee tunnel, the longest road tunnel in Asia are both located in this constituency making it an infrastructural marvel in the country.

In terms of road and highway development in this constituency, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the Vande- Bharat Express from Katra to Delhi, the North India’s first ever Cable-Stayed Bridge Atal Setu, J&K’s first inter-State bridge at Keerian-Gandyal, North India’s first Express Road Corridor from Delhi to Katra via Kathua, the new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda via Chattargala Tunnel have made this constituency best ever connected leading to its tremendous development compared to the other constituencies.