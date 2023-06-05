UDF demands probe into allegations against Justice Sivarajan

The Congress-led UDF in Kerala has demanded a thorough probe into the allegations against Justice G Sivarajan, who headed the commission that investigated the solar scam.

The UDF’s demand has come in the backdrop of the revelation by CPI leader C Divakaran that Justice Sivarajan took a bribe to submit a report against former in the solar scandal.

Former Minister and CPI leader C Divakaran has levelled serious allegations against Justice G Sivarajan, who headed the commission appointed to probe the solar scam.

It is based on the report of the Sivarajan commission that the first Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet announced the decision to register case against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and others

UDF convener MM Hassan said that the statement made by the former CPI minister in the LDF government, is shocking. He demanded a thorough investigation based on the revelations of C Divakaran.

“The UDF has been claiming that there has been a conspiracy to frame former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the solar scandal and this has been substantiated with the revelations made by the CPI leader,” said Hassan on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader, K C Joseph also called for a thorough probe into Divakaran’s allegations

K C Joseph said the statement that “Justice Sivarajan took a bribe of Rs 5 crore to file a report against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy” is very serious and hence it has to be investigated to bring out the truth on who paid this amount.

In his autobiography released last week , Divakaran claimed that Justice Sivarajan had written the report against Oommen Chandy after taking a bribe of Rs 5 crore. He also claimed that the LDF siege in front of the Secretariat was called off all of a sudden after a secret pact with the UDF by a section of CPI-M leaders.