LDF, UDF allege EVMs give extra votes to BJP’s lotus during mock polls in Kerala’s Kasaragod; Allegations false, ECI tells SC

The CPI-M –led LDF and Congress-led UDF have alleged that at least four electronic voting machines (EVM) erroneously registered votes in favour of BJP’s lotus during mock polling in Kerala’s Kasaragod on Wednesday.

Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency’ LDF candidate and CPI-M leader M V Balakrishnan filed a complaint with the District Collector, designated as the District Election Officer, to look into the errors. UDF candidate Rajmohan Unnithan’s agent Muhammed Nasar Cherkalam said BJP’s lotus was getting extra votes during the mock polling for the polling stations in Kasaragod Assembly Constituency. He also pointed out that the Congress’s ‘hand’ symbol was smaller than other symbols on the voting machine.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India(ECI) to examine and probe the allegations about four EVMs having erroneously logged in votes in favour of BJP during mock polls held in Kasaragod.

Advertisement

The apex court gave the direction while considering the plea seeking complete counting of VVPAT slips. The matter was brought to the attention of the Supreme Court by the petitioner, Prashant Bhushan. Bhushan said the four EVMs had reportedly malfunctioned in the mock polls held at Kasaragod district in Kerala on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that allegations of EVM showing one extra vote in favour of BJP during a mock poll in Kerala’s Kasaragod were false.

“These news reports are false. We have verified the allegation from the district collector and it appears that they are false. We will submit a detailed report to the court,” Nitesh Kumar Vyas , deputy election commissioner told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. Vyas was present in the courtroom to apprise the bench about the functioning of EVMs.