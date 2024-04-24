LS polls: Campaigning ends in Kerala

The public campaigning for the election in all 20 constituencies across Kerala came to an end at 6 pm on Wednesday. The state will go to polls on Friday.

The activists of different parties organised various programmes including Chenda Melam for the finale of the public campaign.

The excitement of the candidates and activists reached sky-high during the final lap of the campaigns. Violence erupted at many places during ‘Kottikalasam’, the last lap of the campaign.

Advertisement

CR Mahesh, Congress MLA and several cops were injured in the stone pelting during a clash between UDF and LDF workers at Karunagappally in Kollam.

Clashes between the UDF and the LDF activists were reported from Wayanad constituency’s Mananthavady and Vandoor, Perumbavoor under Chalakudy constituency and Pathanapuram under Kollam constituency.

A clash between the BJP and the LDF activists was also reported from Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said on Wednesday that the electoral battle in Kerala is primarily between the LDF and the UDF except for a triangular contest in Thrissur. He expressed confidence in the UDF’s victory in all 20 seats.

“The UDF will have a massive victory. If there is any kind of defeat, I will be responsible for it,” said Satheesan.

KPCC Acting President MM Hasan said that there is a wave in favour of the UDF in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

”One can see the wave against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It is the UDF’s guarantee that it will win 20 out of 20 seats,” said Hassan.

At a press conference here, Hassan asked whether the result of the Lok Sabha elections will be accepted as an assessment of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

If there is a big defeat for the LDF, will the CM resign and seek the mandate of the people, he asked further.