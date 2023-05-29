UDF convener expresses displeasure over Tharoor’s remarks on ‘Sengol’

UDF convener MM Hassan on Monday expressed his displeasure over Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on ‘Sengol’.

Hassan said here that he was surprised by Shashi Tharoor’s tweet about the sceptre. Hassan said that he knew Tharoor as a secularist and did not expect such a tweet from him.

Stating that there is no record in history to show that the sceptre was handed over to Nehru, Hassan said the installation of ‘Sengol’ in the Parliament is a part of the BJP’s saffornasation agenda.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the positions taken by the government and the Opposition on the issue of ‘Sengol’ are reconcilable.

“My own view on the #sengol controversy is that both sides have good arguments. The government rightly argues that the sceptre reflects a continuity of tradition by embodying sanctified sovereignty & the rule of dharma. The Opposition rightly argues that the Constitution was adopted in the name of the people & that sovereignty abides in the people of India as represented in their Parliament, and is not a kingly privilege handed down by divine right,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

My own view on the #sengol controversy is that both sides have good arguments. The government rightly argues that the sceptre reflects a continuity of tradition by embodying sanctified sovereignty & the rule of dharma. The Opposition rightly argues that the Constitution was… pic.twitter.com/OQ3RktGiIp — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 28, 2023

His remarks came amid a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the history of the Sengol. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‘Sengol’ was a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947 and should have gotten its due respect after Independence, but was kept on display as a “walking stick” at Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj.