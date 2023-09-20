Athletes, celebrities visit New Parliament building, express solidarity with Women’s Reservation Bill

A number of celebrity actors and athletes on Wednesday visited the New Parliament building and expressed solidarity with the Women’s Reservation Bill.

On the second day, when the Lok Sabha took up discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill, the celebrity actors and athletes visited Parliament and expressed their solidarity with the move taken by the Modi Government for women empowerment.

Boxer and former Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom said, “We are happy that prominent athletes have been called to visit Parliament and women’s reservation will play an important role in women empowerment.”

Former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying 33 per cent reservation for women will increase participation of women in governance.

Indian Hockey player Rani Rampal also expressed happiness at the prospect of greater participation of women in Parliament and State legislatures.

Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik called it a beautiful gift on Ganesh Chaturthi and said, “Our democracy is for the people, of the people and by the people, and counting of people will be complete only when there is women’s participation.”

Malik also had some good words to say about the new Parliament building. “The first thing that I noticed was that there was no place in the new building where my wheelchair did not reach,” she said.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar said the move will ensure that there is a female voice in debates, policies and law making, while Shehnaz Gill said women’s reservation will eventually help bring gender equality in a more meaningful manner.