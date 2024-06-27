Yogi slams SP leaders for remarks on Sengol, calls it ‘disgraceful’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, condemned the uncharitable comments of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders on Sengol, saying the remarks betray their ignorance and lack of respect for Indian history and culture.

Taking to his official ‘X’ handle to comment, the chief minister said, “Samajwadi Party has no respect for Indian history and culture. The comments of its top leaders on Sengol are reprehensible. It shows their ignorance and also reflects the hatred of the I.N.D.I alliance especially towards Tamil culture.”

He further wrote that Sengol is a matter of pride for India, and it is an honour that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given it the highest respect by placing it in Parliament.

Notably, SP MP RK Chaudhary recently commented on the Sengol in a letter to the Pro-tem Speaker.