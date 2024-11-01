Two tribal women die in Odisha after consuming mango kernel gruel

Two tribal women died and seven others fell sick after allegedly consuming mango kernel gruel in far-flung Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block of Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

Quoting sources, residents of the village mostly women consumed mango kernel gruel a couple of days back. While yesterday, nine of them fell sick, two later died while being shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

An official claimed that people in these parts of the State have cultivated the habit of consuming mango kernels. The fatality does not appear to be connected with mango kernel consumption, he added.

The deceased, according to officials, were identified as Runi Majhi (30) and Ranita Patamajhi (28). Those hospitalised are stated to be out of danger. However, they will remain under observation for next 24 hours, said officials.

Exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary diagnosis has found it to be a case of food poisoning related fatality.

It is being suspected that food poisoning after consumption of mango kernel might have badly affected the health of villagers.