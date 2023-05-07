Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The exchange of fire took place in the Puttapadu forest of Cherla mandal of the district.

The deceased reportedly include IOS commander Rajesh of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The incident occurred when personnel of Telangana’s anti-Maoist force Greyhounds were conducting combing operations in the forest. The Maoists came face to face with Greyhounds. When asked to surrender, the Maoists reportedly opened fire forcing the anti-Maoist force to retaliate.

While two Maoists were killed, others managed to escape deep in the forest. There were no reports of any casualty among Greyhounds personnel.

The exchange of fire occurred two days after Telangana Police chief Anjani Kumar warned the police force against complacency in tackling Maoists, especially in areas bordering neighbouring states having the Maoist presence.

The Director General of Police (DGP) asked the police personnel not to lower their guard in the wake of killing of 10 security personnel and one civilian in a landmine blast in South Bastar of Chhattisgarh on April 26.

He had told the police personnel that even a small incident relating to law and order in the state may have a severe impact on the development of Telangana state. Keeping this in view, the police officers should be more vigilant and tackle the situation firmly.

The DGP said that in the background of approaching Assembly elections, the officials have to take adequate precautions in terms of security during the visits of political dignitaries and VVIPs movement in the state. Stating that there is a possibility of the movement of Maoist action teams increasing in the border areas of the state, he advised the officials to be more cautious.