LS polls: CPI promises abolition of CAA, 50 pc cap on reservation in its manifesto

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising that the party will work for the abolition of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that it will continue to fight politically and legally to remove the “arbitrary” cap of 50 per cent on reservations.

“The CPI will continue its struggle for a minimum wage of Rs 700 under MGNREGA and increase the available work days to 200 in a calendar year,” the party’s manifesto said, which was released by CPI General Secretary D Raja along with party colleagues.

The CPI also promised in its manifesto that the party aims to bring central investigative agencies like the ED and the CBI under the purview of Parliament to ensure impartiality in their probe and to avoid interference and abuse by the executive.

Advertisement

Speaking at the press conference after releasing the party manifesto, Raja said the CPI will fight to promote the ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity, justice, secularism, socialism and federalism among the people.

“The CPI will introduce measures to address growing inequality and expand the resource base of our country with taxation measures like Wealth tax, Inheritance tax and increased corporate tax to keep the nature of our economy more equal, just and egalitarian,” the party promised in its manifesto.

“The CPI will strive to implement women’s reservation immediately by removing the clause relating to delimitation and census,” the party added.

“The CPI will strive for the stalled exercise of the National Census. To formulate appropriate policy measures for the socially and educationally backward sections, caste census will be undertaken,” the party manifesto said.