Khattar celebrates Diwali with employees, security personnel

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday celebrated the festival of Diwali with employees and security personnel at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh.

The employees and security personnel also extended Diwali greetings to the chief minister and wished him good health.

While extending Diwali wishes to all the employees, the CM said this festival brings new light and prosperity to everyone’s life. He also presented gifts to all the employees.

Khattar expressed the hope that the state would continue to shine on the map of India. He said the festive season brings new enthusiasm and joy, and it is a time to dispel feelings of disappointment and sadness, embracing new hope and enthusiasm. The festival of Diwali brings new light and happiness to everyone’s life.

Meanwhile, extending greetings and best wishes to the residents of the state and the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the CM expressed the hope that the festival of lights brings joy, prosperity, and abundance to everyone.

He urged people to celebrate the festival in an environment-friendly manner, promoting pollution-free festivities. The CM highlighted the special significance of Diwali this year as the grand temple of Lord Ram is under construction in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Ram Mandir’ on 22 January 2024, which, he said, will be a moment of pride for every Indian.

The CM also extended greetings to Govardhan Puja, Vishwakarma Puja, and Bhai Dooj. He conveyed his wishes for the prosperity of all artisans, labourers, and craftsmen on Vishwakarma Puja, acknowledging Lord Vishwakarma as the deity of mechanical science and architecture.