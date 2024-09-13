Two killed, 22 policemen injured in Assam eviction clashes

At least two persons were killed while 22 policemen sustained injuries following an eviction drive in Kosutoli locality in the Sonapur area of the Kamrup district in Assam on Thursday.

The eviction drive turned violent as clashes broke out between the police and the residents when the police attempted to remove “unlawful” colonies on a 100-bigha tract of land that housed about 150 people, resulting in the deaths of two inhabitants and injury to several others.

The two deceased were identified as Juwahid Ali and Haider Ali – both were declared dead at Sonapur District Hospital after suffering injuries that were allegedly caused by a police shooting.

In addition to the deaths, the violence caused a number of injuries, one of which was to Shahjahan Ali, who was shot in the leg.

During the clash, at least 22 policemen including a woman constable and Revenue Circle Officer Nitul Khatoniar got injured. They were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital to receive urgent treatment.

Sources said that the “encroachers” reportedly pelted stones at the police and authorities on Thursday, the fourth day, damaging and vandalising numerous police vehicles. Eyewitnesses said that they were also attacked with sticks and other dangerous objects.

They said that the paramilitary and police forces opened fire to bring the situation under control. Sources said that there was little to no security presence during the first three days of the eviction drive.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Congress escalated tension during the eviction drive which was peaceful until Congress leaders went there and intervened in the eviction drive.

“The locals then attacked police personnel with lathis and bamboo sticks. In clashes, two people unfortunately got killed while 22 policemen along with a revenue circle officer were injured,” the Chief Minister said.

Assam Police said that 248 bigha (155 acres) of government land and 237 unauthorised buildings built in the tribal zone by unauthorised individuals have been cleared.

In September 2021, two people were killed and 15 policemen were injured when a clash broke out between alleged “encroachers” and the police during an eviction drive in Assam’s Gorukhuti village.