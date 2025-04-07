Ahead of polls, Rahul Gandhi joins Yatra in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the ongoing ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ (Stop migration, Provide jobs) Yatra in Begusarai, Bihar, on Monday. The Yatra is against unemployment, paper leak, inflation, reduction in government jobs and privatisation.

Led by Kanhaiya Kumar, the Yatra is aimed at mobilising the youth’s energy to change the Bihar government and to build a new Bihar.

Gandhi was joined by Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, the party’s state President Rajesh Ram, and a large number of leaders and workers of the party and its student and youth wings. Hundreds of youth, whose appointment is pending despite passing the army recruitment exams, also joined the yatra to raise their grievances.

The Congress leaders said that the party is moving forward with the voice of the youth of Bihar. The fight against unemployment, inflation, paper leak, and migration will continue till the youth get justice.

In a message posted on social media platform ‘X’, Rahul Gandhi said, “The youth of Bihar are full of enthusiasm to do something — and are angry at the government for not providing them opportunities and support.”

“The sentiments, pain, and determination of thousands of youth were clearly visible on the streets of Begusarai today in the ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ Yatra. This voice against unemployment and migration has now become a call for change. Bihar will not sit silent anymore, the youth will not tolerate injustice — they will fight for their rights, employment and justice,” he added.

Begusarai is the hometown of Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai as a Communist Party of India candidate, but lost to BJP candidate Giriraj Singh. Rahul Gandhi’s decision to join the Yatra in Begusarai has sent a signal that Kanhaiya Kumar may contest the upcoming assembly election as Congress candidate from Begusarai.