Two day ‘Naturopathy for Holistic Health’ conference to be held at Patanjali University on Nov 18-19

Patanjali University, Central Council of Yoga and Natural Medicine Research (CCRYN), New Delhi and NIN Pune will organise the ‘6th Natural Medicine Day’ in Haridwar, Uttarakhand this weekend. On this occasion, a two-day international conference on ‘Naturopathy for Holistic Health’ will also be held on November 18 and 19 under the joint efforts of CCRYN and Patanjali University. The conference has been confirmed to be held at Patanjali University, Haridwar.

Patanjali Yogpeeth is organizing ‘International Conference on Naturopathy’ for the second time in collaboration with CCRYN, NIN and World Naturopathy Federation.

In this conference, students, teachers, researchers, businessmen and academicians from India and abroad will discuss the opportunities and challenges in the field of naturopathy and find new ways for the development of this field.

The conference will discuss topics like functional foods, naturopathy nutrition, spa, naturopathy in public health, medicinal value of foods, gut microbiome and dysbiosis, scientific basis for naturopathy concepts etc. Also in the conference, a workshop on research methodology will be organized by the Center for Chronic Disease Control, New Delhi for young researchers.

Naturopathy is a drug-free and safe medical system without any potential side effects, through which a good mental and physical health can be easily achieved. The World Naturopathy Day is celebrated every year on November 18 by the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) of the Government of India to promote Naturopathy.