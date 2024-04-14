Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj katha day 6: Shivaji Maharaj was the guardian of Sanatan Dharma, says Ramdev

The “Saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” organized at Patanjali University entered day six on Sunday. During the narration of the saga of the great Maratha king, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said that even those who adhere to discipline can accomplish great tasks if they work in a planned manner.

He said that no work should be done in haste and it should always be according to the plan.

“The British ruled India for 150 years mainly because of planning and discipline,” he said, also adding the saga of Shivaji Maharaj depicts the history of betrayal.

“There are many instances where valor, courage, deceit, betrayal, and treachery are depicted. Jijabai’s father and two brothers were betrayed and killed. Even Shivaji Maharaj’s elder brother Sambhaji Ji was betrayed by Afzal Khan,” he said.

“How could Jijabai’s agony be calmed when she lost her father, brothers, and son? Afzal Khan had demolished the temple of Jagadamba Mata, which was a wound in Shivaji Maharaj’s heart. Along with Jijabai, the aspiration of the entire India was to crush these sinners. Shivaji Maharaj fulfilled Jijabai’s resolve by killing Afzal Khan. Just as Lord Rama killed Ravana and Lord Krishna killed Kansa, Shivaji Maharaj also destroyed Afzal Khan,” Govind Dev Giri Maharaj added.

On the ocassion, Yog Guru and Patanjali Yogpeeth founder Baba Ramdev said that when we look at the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the guardian of Sanatan Dharma, its propagator, and the initiator of national awakening, we see a great personality before us.

“From the birth of revered Maharaj to his firm determination for the Hindu Empire and his crusade against the Turks, Mughals, and cruel oppressors inspire everyone’s heart. Various aspects of this saga are presenting the revered Maharaj’s entire perspective and efforts in a very logical and practical manner among us,” Ramdev added.

He further said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj carried a huge goal along with Sanatan Dharma, the national religion, and did such immense efforts and valor that today there is no need for war in that form, but there is still an intellectual struggle against our cultural heritage, cultural struggle, economic warfare, political warfare, and social warfare going on all around us.

“To maintain our dignity in all aspects, we all need to organize ourselves against all those who make despicable efforts to undermine our glory and those evil forces that attack in a covert manner,” he added.