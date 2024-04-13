Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj katha at Patanjali Yogpeeth enters day five

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj katha program being organised by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar entered day-five of its narration on Saturday. Narrating the saga of the great Maratha king, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said that he is listening the story of Shivaji Maharaj as much as he is narrating it.

“…this is not just a story but a dialogue of Shiva story. Bhagavad Gita is a dialogue as it is spoken from both sides…That is why there is true joy in churning the Bhagavad Gita. Also, there is great glory in Vedas and on that basis the nation is awakened.”

Hailing Shivaji Maharaj as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, he said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the first originator, announcer, pioneer, motivator of the prestige of Sanatan Dharma, Hindu religion, national religion, Hindu empire and the biggest ideal or role model who inspired the inspiration of Sanatan Dharma and national religion in the hearts of more than 100 crore Indians.”

Speaking on the ocassion, Baba Ramdev said that the entire country is proud of Shivaji Maharaj’s character, personality and his spiritual practice.

He said that there are one or two main elements of the character of any great man, like Maryada Purushottam is the complete incarnation of Lord Ram, this is his spiritual element but his main element is royal religion and dignity. The main element of Lord Krishna is Karmayoga and all the qualities of Yoga.

“Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj etc. all the great men established religion and justice by destroying sin and unrighteousness in the battle of religion and ‘dev-asur’. Samadhi element is predominant in Lord Shiva and Shiva is eternal, infinite and unborn,” he said.

“Lord Buddha’s compassion is the main element, Lord Mahavir’s sacrifice The element is primary, Maharishi Dayanand’s Veda is the primary element and Swami Vivekananda’s service element is primary. So Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Sanatan Dharma, the national religion based on Hindu religion, is his main element and to fulfill one element, one has to make efforts every moment,” Ramdev added.