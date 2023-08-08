Two cousins gangraped in Rewa district of MP

In yet another horrific case of sexual assault on women in Madhya Pradesh, seven men allegedly gangraped two minor cousin sisters and also recorded the act on mobile phones in the Rewa district.

According to police, the incident had occurred a few days ago when the two girls, aged 14 and 16 years, had taken goats to graze in a jungle under the Hanumana police station jurisdiction.

The seven accused had accosted the minor girls and took turns raping them. They also recorded the act on their mobile phones and threatened the victims that the video would be circulated on social media if they dared to tell anyone about the incident.

The girls got scared and did not reveal the matter to anyone. However, some of the accused posted a video of the incident on social media yesterday.

Once the video surfaced, took the statements of the minor victims and launched a manhunt to trace the victims. The girls told the police that they did not tell anyone as they were scared.

Subsequently, families of the girls lodged a complaint with the police and police identified seven accused allegedly involved in the act.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar, five of the accused have been arrested and a search is on to nab the other two.

The police said the accused have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act along with the provisions of the Information Technology Act.