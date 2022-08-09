Two annoyed Ex-BSP MLAs get political posting in Gehlot government

The Gehlot Government in Rajasthan has pleased with separate political postings to two annoyed MLAs who had quit BSP in 2019 and joined the Congress party to strengthen the party number in the state assembly.

Waiting for their turn out of four other turncoat and colleague MLAs who have got plump postings earlier, Chief Minister late last night allocated Wazib Ali the chairmanship of Food Security Commission, and Sandeep Yadav as Chairman of Bhiwadi Infrastructure Development Board.

In its order the government clarified that no payment and perks would be paid for these two appointments. Nor they will be given any cadres, the order mentioned.