TV artist Amreen Bhat shot dead by terrorists, nephew injured

A TV artist and singer Amreen Bhat were shot dead by terrorists in her house at Chadoora in Budgam on Wednesday evening.

Her 10-years old nephew was also shot in his arm and has been hospitalised.

Police said that three Terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) barged into her house at Hushroo Chadoora and opened fire on her.

“At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to a hospital in an injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm”, police said.

“Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. The area has been cordoned off and searches started. Case registered and investigation on”, police added.

Reacting to her killing, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted; “Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat”.