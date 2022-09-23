PFI encouraged anti-national activities, says NIA remand report

The National Investigation Agency(NIA), Kochi wing has reportedly raised serious allegations against the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the report seeking remand of the accused arrested on Thursday.

The remand report submitted in special NIA court, Kochi released by a Malayalam news channel claimed that Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders forced youngsters to join terrorist organisations and encouraged anti-national activities.

The PFI also encourages vulnerable youths to join terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaida, and also “conspired to establish Islamic rule in India by committing a terrorist act as a part of violent jihad. PFI also spreads disaffection against India by wrongful interpretation of government policies to a particular section of people to create hatred against the state and its machinery.” The report further says.

In the NIA charge sheet related to the case registered in Kochi, there are 14 accused with PFI as prime accused in the case. The other 13 accused include state leaders and workers of the outfit. PFI ‘s State General Secretary Abdul Sathar and state secretary CA Rouf are not arrested , the NIA report says. It is they, who have called for a state-wide hartal on Friday.