DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with complete support of Pakistan army and ISI is involved in dropping weapons through drones in J&K.

The DGP was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the National Unity Day.

The DGP said that time and again we foiled many such attempts and a number of elements involved in picking dropped weapons have been arrested. Yesterday’s weapon dropping in Jammu is being minutely investigated.

He said that everyone is aware about the evil intentions of Pakistan and its agencies that were engaged in such evil designs.

Since the last few years Pakistan has started this new trend of dropping weapons, ammunition, IEDs and smuggling narcotics through drones, he added.

The DGP said that the police has succeeded in foiling several attempts of fueling narco-terrorism.