Truth can’t remain blurred for long, Ram temple is a symbol of patience and rights: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that truth ultimately prevails and no one can keep it blurred for long.

“The grand temple of Lord Ramlala at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya stands as a testament to truth, which the entire country and the world are witnessing today. The construction of this grand temple is also a message to the suppressed civilisations and cultures of the world that rights can be achieved through democratic and constitutional means. The countless sacrifices made for the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, upheld with unflinching patience despite repeated challenges, exemplify the values of this campaign. We remain committed to following this path,” CM Yogi remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was speaking after the Pratistha Dwadashi programme organised on the first anniversary of the consecration of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Saturday.

At an event held at Angad Tila, the Chief Minister lit a lamp and paid floral tributes in front of an image of Shri Ram Lalla. He also paid tribute to former VHP president late Ashok Singhal.

The Chief Minister said that a three-day event in the form of Pratistha-Dwadashi has been started by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in accordance with the Hindu calendar to commemorate the completion of one year of the consecration of the idol of Lord Ramlala at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

“The appearance of Ram Lalla at his birthplace on December 22, 1949, marked a turning point in this struggle, which has now reached a stage where, after one year of the life-consecration, we are all overwhelmed with joy and pride in celebrating this pious moment with Mangal Gaan. Over the years, many significant dates tested the patience of every Indian, yet everyone upheld dignity and patience with the singular aim of ensuring that Lord Shri Ram Lalla is seated here,” he said.

The CM said that the journey to establish Lord Ramlala’s seat in Ayodhya began on November 9, 2019, when the judiciary unanimously ruled that the disputed site was Ramjanmabhoomi. A trust was formed to pave the way for the construction of a grand temple for Lord Ram. On August 5, 2020, during his visit to Ayodhya Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand Ram temple programme for Lord Ramlala. On 22 January 2024 (Paush Shukla Dwadashi), PM Modi, in the presence of leaders from all sections of the country and revered saints, ended a 500-year-long wait by consecrating Ram Lalla at his birthplace, he said.

The CM said that following the consecration of Lord Ramlala, an average of one and a half to two lakh devotees visit Ayodhya Dham every day. The transformation of Ayodhya today is not hidden from anyone. Ten years ago, no one had imagined that Ayodhya would reclaim its rightful place. Before 2014-2017, Ayodhya received electricity barely for three to four hours. The waters of Saryu ji stagnated in Lord Ram’s garden. For thousands of years, Ayodhya lacked an airport, but today it boasts an international airport. The four-lane and six-lane roads in Ayodhya evoke memories of Tretayug. The ghats of Saryu Maiya are attracting visitors, and the waters of Saryu ji no longer stagnate in Lord Ram’s garden.

Yogi said that Ayodhya now truly embodies its identity. “Ayodhya, the capital of Suryavansh, has become the country’s first solar city. This is the new Uttar Pradesh of New India, and the new Ayodhya of New Uttar Pradesh is uniting the entire country with the pride of being a sacred pilgrimage site. This transformation did not happen in a day; it required a long struggle. Dozens of generations passed, but there was only one wish: to see Lord Ramlala seated in Ayodhya. Many saints and devotees departed with their wishes unfulfilled, but their resolve remained unwavering. We are all fortunate to witness these historic moments with our own eyes,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “We are indebted to the countless Ram devotees, Karsevaks, and revered saints, who remained steadfast in their path despite enduring numerous struggles. From 1528 to December 6, 1992, every 15-20 years, the Hindu society persevered in its efforts to get back Lord Ram Lalla’s birthplace. The campaign to explain the cause continued in the language that the government system understood. Everyone shared the same goal: to see the Ram temple built.”

The Chief Minister said, “When we reflect on history, our hearts are filled with emotion, but seeing the results today, we are happy and feel fortunate.”

“Anyone who visits Ayodhya today leaves feeling overwhelmed. Those who saw Ayodhya five or ten years ago now say that it gives the feeling of Tretayug. In one or two years, when the Ramjanmabhoomi complex is completed in its grandest form, Ayodhya Dham will develop into the world’s most beautiful and spiritual religious place, and a magnificent city,” Yogi said.

The CM said, “For four years, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has worked tirelessly, without a day or night off, without concern for sunshine or rain. Their only aim was to give the temple a grand look while being integral to the consecration programme of Lard Ram Lalla. Arrangements were made here to accommodate millions of Ram devotees. The Trust is working diligently, and the expansion of facilities as per the wishes of the devotees is progressing vigorously. Once the entire complex is completed, it will showcase how grand the religious places of Sanatan Dharma should be. This grand temple of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi will become the centre of new inspiration for all places of Sanatan Dharma.

Yogi said, “Society was divided, and places of worship were being insulted. If we remain divided on the basis of caste and other issues, we may face continuous humiliation. We must unite with the resolve to work for national unity and bind ourselves in the thread of unity. If the link of national unity is strong, then Sanatan Dharma, the country, and all of us will also be strong. But if the country is divided or weak, and we are divided on the basis of ethnicity, region, and language, then religious places, sisters, and daughters will bear the brunt of it first. Pratistha Dwadashi is a call to strengthen national unity.”

The CM said that PM Modi had appealed to the countrymen during the consecration ceremony that Ram is the symbol of the nation. If there is Ram, then there is the nation; if there is the nation, then there is Ram. Both cannot be seen separately; they are complementary to each other. From north to south, from east to west, India exists today because of these revered gods. New India is being taken forward under the leadership of PM Modi, and it is the responsibility of all of us to be a part of that campaign.

Yogi said that the Mahakumbh will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13. A grand facility, similar to Ayodhya, is being made available in Prayagraj. The Prayagraj Mahakumbh is seen as a confluence of grandeur, divinity, faith, and modernity. The CM urged everyone to visit Prayagraj, take a dip in the Triveni, and witness the embodiment of the increased glory of Sanatan Dharma.