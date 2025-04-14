Establishing social justice is the path to true justice: Akhilesh Yadav on Ambedkar Jayanti

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asserted that the time has come to emphasize that a “Raj of Social Justice” is essential to establish a true “Raj of Justice.”

“The Constitution is our protector. It safeguards the lower and weaker sections of society,” he told reporters after paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar here on Monday.

Yadav remarked that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar faced discrimination since childhood and carved out his path in the face of severe adversity. “Dr Ambedkar experienced the harsh prejudices against Dalits in society,” he said.

He added, “The Constitution is the soul of our lives. Even today, certain sections of society harbor hatred. In many places across the state, Dr Ambedkar’s statues are being vandalized. These are signs that some political parties still do not accept his legacy. There are deliberate efforts being made—ideologically and strategically—to weaken the Constitution.”

Earlier, in a detailed post on his social media account, Akhilesh reiterated his call for social justice: “The time has come to declare that only through the ‘Raj of Social Justice’ can we truly establish the ‘Raj of Justice.’ Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar authored the Indian Constitution and stood as a symbol of social justice for every oppressed and marginalized person. He fought for their rights and ensured the protection of fundamental rights while limiting the unchecked power of the government.”

He emphasized, “The real essence of the ‘Raj of Social Justice’ lies in the right to equality and in upholding the principles of equality. This will safeguard citizens’ fundamental rights and curtail the arbitrary power of governments. Only then will the country be governed by the Constitution, not by whims.”

He further highlighted that education and economic reforms are critical tools in advancing social justice. “That’s why we must persistently strive for reforms in education and the economy. The ‘PDA’ (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) society needs to become more aware, enhance economic literacy, and empower itself to prevent economic exploitation.”

“This will lead to self-empowerment at the grassroots level. When the weakest and most vulnerable feel that not just legal justice but social justice stands with them, they will contribute wholeheartedly to nation-building. That is where true patriotism will be born,” he stated.

Stating key steps towards establishing social justice, Akhilesh Yadav said: “Everyone must unite and uphold the Constitution, implementing its values in spirit and action, and peacefully demonstrating the strength of the PDA society.”

“Each individual must work toward eliminating social inequality and injustice at their level. The PDA community must raise awareness through internal outreach, enhancing understanding of rights and duties, and fostering literacy and vigilance,” he said.

“The secret to social justice lies in ensuring a golden future for the PDA Samaj,” Akhilesh concluded.