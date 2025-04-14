Once struggling to pay salaries, UP now revenue-rich: CM Adityanath lauds FICCI’s pivotal role

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable economic transformation, noting that the state, once struggling to pay salaries, is now a revenue-surplus economy.

Addressing FICCI’s National Executive Committee, CM Adityanath welcomed entrepreneurs, emphasising that Uttar Pradesh — the country’s most populous state and vast consumer and labour market — is open and ready for investment.

Marking the occasion as significant, the Chief Minister noted that it coincides with the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He acknowledged FICCI as a key partner in Uttar Pradesh’s development journey, crediting the organisation’s consistent support in fostering a positive investment ecosystem. He especially appreciated FICCI’s pivotal role in successfully organising the UP Investor Summits in 2018 and 2023.

Reflecting on the historical context, he said, “Although UP is the largest state in India by population, for long it was categorised as a ‘BIMARU’ state. At the time of independence, its per capita income was on par with the national average, but over time, it declined to just one-third. However, the state has witnessed extraordinary progress over the past eight years — a transformation now recognised nationally and globally.”

He emphasised that this progress was made possible partly due to the constructive role of institutions like FICCI in shaping policy and promoting growth.

The Chief Minister asserted that Uttar Pradesh is no longer seen as a laggard, but as one of India’s leading economic powerhouses. He said, “It has become the country’s growth engine and has emerged as the second-largest state economy. The state has doubled its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income.”

Recalling the financial constraints faced in 2017, he shared that upon taking office, the government struggled to find funds even for farmer loan waivers and employee salaries, with little cooperation from banks. “The government restored fiscal discipline by identifying and eliminating budgetary leakages amounting to Rs 36,000 crore — a key factor in transforming Uttar Pradesh into a revenue surplus state today,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister highlighted the drastic transformation in Uttar Pradesh, where, in the past, people were forced to conceal their identity due to rampant anarchy, hooliganism, and corruption. Using the example of the Mahakumbh, he noted that before 2017, the event was marred by dirt and disorder, but this time, cleanliness and orderliness were the defining features.

“Today, the state stands as a beacon of law and order. Unnecessary loudspeakers have been removed, roadside religious events regulated, and the safety of women and traders ensured. The government has also introduced transparency in police recruitment, appointing over 60,000 trained officers,” he asserted.

Emphasising Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure development, the Chief Minister said that earlier, the state was associated with bad roads and darkness. But today, Uttar Pradesh has the country’s largest expressway network, metro rail, rail network, and waterways.

“The state boasts four lakh kms of National Highway network, 16 functioning airports (four international and 12 domestic), and Asia’s largest Jewar airport, which is under construction. Apart from this, steps like a logistics hub and dry port have made Uttar Pradesh attractive for investment,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government has taken significant steps to support farmers, citing that 122 sugar mills now operate in Uttar Pradesh, with sugarcane farmers’ dues paid within 3 to 7 days. Over the past eight years, sugarcane prices have been directly credited to farmers’ accounts via DBT.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance the investment climate, noting that in 2017, when companies like Samsung and TCS considered leaving UP, the government reassured them. Today, the state has attracted Rs 15 lakh crore in investments.

The Chief Minister shared that Uttar Pradesh now offers over 500 approvals through a single-window system, supported by 33 sectoral policies and the Nivesh Mitra portal. This has led to the revival of MSMEs and eliminated unnecessary harassment of entrepreneurs. He recalled an incident from 2017 when an entrepreneur from Mumbai sought a security guarantee. In 2023, that same entrepreneur invested Rs 4,000 crore, calling Uttar Pradesh a ‘dream destination’ for investment.

The Chief Minister hailed the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh as a testament to Uttar Pradesh’s potential, highlighting that Rs 7,500 crore was invested in rejuvenating Prayagraj’s infrastructure. Addressing critics who questioned whether organising the Mahakumbh was the government’s responsibility, he pointed out that the event was not confined to Prayagraj alone; cities like Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura also saw massive gatherings of devotees, boosting local businesses and reshaping Uttar Pradesh’s image. The Chief Minister further emphasised the crucial role of Uttar Pradesh and FICCI in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, CM’s Advisor Avnish Awasthi, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, FICCI President Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, Senior Vice President Anant Goenka, and Uttar Pradesh FICCI President Manoj Gupta, along with entrepreneurs from all over the country, were present.