UP govt’s TB Eradication Drive gains momentum, 8,563 panchayats declared TB-free

Uttar Pradesh is making notable progress toward Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a TB-free state by 2025, with 8,563 village panchayats already declared TB-free—driven by strong rural participation.

This grassroots-level achievement marks a major milestone in the fight against tuberculosis, especially in rural areas where awareness and access to healthcare have traditionally been challenging.

Notably, 435 of these panchayats have retained their TB-free status for the second consecutive year.

According to Dr. Shailendra Bhatnagar, State TB Officer, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 57,783 gram panchayats. In 2023, 1,372 panchayats were declared TB-free, while 7,191 more joined the list in 2024.

In recognition of their achievement, these panchayats were recently honored at the district level with certificates and Mahatma Gandhi statues.

A notable highlight of the campaign has been the proactive involvement of female gram pradhans, who have played a pivotal role in identifying TB cases, promoting awareness, and ensuring treatment completion in their communities.

Principal Secretary of Medical and Health, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, said here on Tuesday that the government is making strong and focused efforts to deal with social health problems like TB. The facilities for testing, treatment, and support for TB patients have been expanded.

He added that the “TB-Free Gram Panchayat” initiative is an important step to increase public participation. The program has empowered rural communities to take active roles in identifying, treating, and preventing TB. This not only helps in fighting the disease together but has also reduced the stigma and misunderstandings related to TB.

In Badi Gadi Gram Panchayat of Malihabad, Pradhan Shilpi Shukla made it her mission to make the panchayat TB-free within a year. When she became the Pradhan in 2020, the village had 20 TB patients. Determined to make a change, the 35-year-old ensured that every patient took their medicines regularly in her presence. She also met with families often, encouraging them to take care of patients and follow good hygiene and nutrition to prevent the spread of infection. As a result, all patients completed their treatment and fully recovered.

Shilpi shared important information received on her mobile phone from the Health department with villagers. She said that she focused on spreading the message that after two months of regular medicine, TB patients are unlikely to infect others, which helped reduce fear and promote timely treatment.

Meanwhile, in Karidiha Gram Panchayat of Bahraich, 36-year-old Pradhan Anita Devi has set an example by helping her panchayat achieve TB-free status for the second time. She calls this success a collective effort, supported by local leaders, government staff, ASHA workers, and the community health officer (CHO), who ensured doorstep testing, medication, and counselling services.

Anita is now planning to put up a board at the entrance of the village that reads “Karidiha – A TB Mukt Panchayat” along with awareness slogans on the walls. One of the key messages she wants everyone to remember is “If symptoms appear, do not hide, immediately get tested at your nearest Ayushman Arogya Mandir.”

In Varanasi’s Pindra block, the gram panchayats of Ramnagar, Gadar, and Krishnapur Kala have achieved TB-free status for the second time. According to Senior Treatment Supervisor J.N. Singh, strong teamwork between the Health department and Anganwadi workers made this achievement possible in Ramnagar.

Under the leadership of Gram Pradhan Ramashankar Yadav, a gram meeting was held where residents were educated about TB symptoms and the importance of early treatment. Support from CHO Ankit Sharma, ASHA worker Pushpa Devi, Anganwadi worker Kiran Srivastava, and members of the Gram Sabha also played a vital role in the success.

In Fatehpur’s Dhata block, the story of 52-year-old Pradhan Dashrath from Ghosi Gram Panchayat is equally inspiring. A committed health advocate even before taking office, Dashrath would personally take sick villagers to the hospital on his motorcycle. When he became the Pradhan four years ago, there were eight TB patients in his village. He closely monitored each case and ensured that every patient completed their treatment.

His collaboration with the ASHA worker helped strengthen the village’s response not only to TB but to other infectious diseases as well. Dashrath shares, “To defeat TB, everyone must come forward. Only then can we wipe it out completely.”