Trinamool Congress will contribute to clear the long pending dues of MGNREGA labours if Centre fails to respond: Abhishek Banerjee

“We will spare our one month salary – all of us in Trinamool Congress — and clear the pending dues of the 2400 people who have worked under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 or MGNREGA, and have not received their payment till date due to the central government”, said Abhishek Banerjee, who is the General Secretary of Trinamool Congress. He was addressing the gathering at the Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday.

Trinamool called for a rally with the MGNREGA workers to register their protest before the central government for non clearance of dues. The party general secretary has come along with the complete set of papers and log sheet to share with authorities concerned. The party General Secretary along with party workers walked down from Jantar Mantar to Krishi Bhawan. The Trinamool leader went to meet the authorities carrying the piles of papers to show it to the authorities concerned. Trinamool is miffed with the non-release of the MGNREGA funds.

Amid the heavy police presence, Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee, who is currently serving as a Member of Parliament, Diamond Harbour in West Bengal since 2014, launched an overall attack on the ruling party. “Yesterday at the Rajghat to manage 50 people there was hundreds of policemen posted. We were told that this is not the West Bengal police this is Delhi Police. However the ruling party may not be aware that we have managed to remove CPI(M) from Bengal and now it is the turn of BJP.

Criticising the rescheduling of the meeting with the Trinamool delegation, Banerjee pointed out that the authorities concerned wanted to strategise before meeting the delegation and that is why they met representatives of Bengal BJP ahead of Trinamool leaders.

The Trinamool leader was referring to the schedule meeting with the authorities concerned that was earlier to take place at 12 noon but later rescheduled for 6 pm. The delegation was told that the minister is out of town and touching the capital at 5 pm in the evening. However the media was flashing the meeting with the office bearers of Bengal BJP at 4 pm.

He added, “We are here right in central Delhi and challenging that if it is possible for you to stop Trinamool, go ahead. We will continue with the campaign till the funds have not been released. This is not going to end soon.

The rally was also attended by Sudip Bandopadhaya, Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra apart from many other leaders.

All India Trinamool Congress tweeted that “While carrying letters penned by the people of Bengal, expressing their heartfelt demands, our leaders have reached Krishi Bhawan. We stand resolute in our commitment, our demand reverberating through these halls – Release the rightful funds they owe to the people of Bengal!”