Trinamool blasts Govt, takes up media cause

A day after Mamata Banerjee gave a clarion call to all the regional and like-minded parties to come together to take on the BJP, the All India Trinamool Congress on Thursday intensified an attack on the central government describing ‘NDA’ as a dispensation with ‘No Data Available’.

“NDA – NO DATA AVAILABLE. This is simply an attempt by the @BJP4India to HIDE THEIR FAILURES! Why is @narendramodi ji so afraid of data? Why can we never get any clarity or transparency from this government?,” said Trinamool Congress’s Twitter handle.

The party also took up the cause of journalists covering Parliament and issued a statement, saying: “We call for immediate restoration of all facilities to the journalists to cover Parliament so that the institution is strengthened”.

A letter extending solidarity to the media fraternity was also handed over to office bearers of the Press Club of India here.

The statement said: “Chief Minister of West Bengal and chairperson of AITC, Mamata Banerjee, along with the entire Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party wish to express our complete solidarity with the journalist fraternity on the issue of restricted access to Parliament”.

Rajya Sabha floor leader for the party, Derek O’ Brien also said, “I would, on behalf of TMC, like to humbly appeal to the presiding officers of both Houses to rectify television coverage. All protests are censored on the TV and we demand this censorship be stopped. Parliament cannot be converted into a closed chamber”:

The Press Club of India has said on Wednesday that, “For five sessions, citing COVID protocols, the Govt has kept most media persons out of the Parliament. We have submitted two memorandums to Lok Sabha Speaker and despite assurances, restrictions remain in place”.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has said while his party and other opposition parties will continue with the agitation against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, they will raise the issues concerning the common people in both the Houses”.

Striking a major departure, the afternoon session on Wednesday in Lok Sabha had passed on smoothly when the House took up and passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021.

The draft law seeks to set minimum standards as per global quality and codes of conduct for fertility clinics and egg/sperm banks in the country.

The ART Bill provides for the safe and “ethical practice” of assisted reproductive technology services.

Lok Sabha took up a general discussion on the Covid19 situation and management on Thursday.

The Opposition parties flayed the Modi government over the Covid-19 management, accusing it of favouring BJP-ruled states in the allocation of vaccines.

In Rajya Sabha, Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool and NCP staged a walkout over the issue of inflation and also the suspension of 12 Members.