Top brass of Army, police review security for polling in Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat

Ahead of the polling for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on 25 May, a high-level joint security review meeting of top brass of the Army and Police was held at Poonch on Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s 16 Corps and the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, ADGP (Law and Order), and various Formation Commanders.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held to synergise ongoing operations and review preparations in anticipation of forthcoming events.

The focus was on enhancing coordination and ensuring robust security measures across the region, said a defence spokesman.

The GOC 16 Corps and the DGP emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness to effectively address any potential security challenges.

The ADGPs and Formation Commanders provided insights and updates on the current security situation and outlined strategic measures to bolster security protocols.

The Joint Security Review Meeting underscored the commitment of the security forces to maintaining peace and stability in the region, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. The leaders reiterated their resolve to work in unison and adapt to evolving security dynamics.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to safeguard the region and a pledge to continue collaborative efforts for enhanced security, the spokesman added.

It is worth mentioning that the constituency recently witnessed terror strikes in Anantnag and Shopian. A BJP activist was shot dead by terrorists and a tourist couple from Jaipur injured near Pahalgam. Moreover, the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch also witnessed terrorist strikes.