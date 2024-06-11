Jammu: Heavily armed terrorists barge into a house in Hiranagar, one terrorist killed

One heavily armed Pakistani terrorist was killed and an operation was underway to neutralise the other two who attacked the inmates of a house in Saida Sukhal village of Hiranagar Sector of Jammu on Tuesday evening.

Additional DGP (Jammu) Anand Jain said that one terrorist has been killed near Koota Morh of Hiranagar.

Reports said that the terrorists forcibly entered a house and asked for drinking water. The owner of the house and his son managed to escape. However, terrorists fired at them.

Other terrorists of the group have been trapped by the security forces and intense exchange of firing was reported.

This is the second terrorist attack in Jammu in the past three days.

Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister in the PMO, who represents the area in the parliament, said he was in constant touch with the district authorities on the issue.

He wrote on X; “I am in continuous online contact with DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot. The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police & para military operation is going on. One terrorist is neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments.”

Earlier in the evening, panic gripped the border village of Seda Sohal in the Hiranagar Sector of Jammu where suspected terrorists fired in the air and disappeared in the forest area.

Confirming the incident, police said that at about 7.45 pm three suspected persons were seen in the village. They fired two to three rounds and escaped towards the forest area.

Army, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police have launched a search operation in the area, reports said.

The Hiranagar Sector in Kathua district is along the international border with Pakistan from where terrorists infiltrate.