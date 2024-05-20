Agniveers’ are defenders of nation’s sovereignty: CDS Chauhan

‘Agniveers’ are not just soldiers but also leaders, innovators, and defenders of the nation’s sovereignty, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan said on Monday.

He was interacting with the ‘Agniveers’ undergoing training at Maratha Regimental Centre and Airmen Training School (ATS), Belagavi.

Underlining the noble purpose of military service and its pivotal role within the Military Framework, the CDS lauded ‘Agniveers’ for choosing the armed forces. He stated that it was a testament to their exceptional duty towards the nation.

Acknowledging the personal challenges faced by the soldiers and their families and the hardships they endure while operating in the challenging environments, Gen Chauhan assured that despite the challenges, the ‘Agniveers’ will find their journey immensely rewarding and their each step, will lead to their personal growth and deep sense of pride in serving the nation.

Elaborating on the evolving nature of warfare, the CDS highlighted the complexity and unpredictability of future conflicts to include Cyber Warfare, Artificial Intelligence, and Asymmetric Threats which are now an integral part of the battlefield. He also spoke about technology integration and continuous learning and mentioned that in addition to staying abreast with the latest advancements, there is also a need to showcase innovative approaches toward combat.

He exhorted the ‘Agniveers’ to focus on training to become technologically proficient soldiers, ready to meet the challenges of future warfare.

The CDS further stressed upon the trainees that learning is a lifelong process, especially in an ever-evolving and dynamic field of warfare which is tech-intensive, entailing a profound sense of responsibility in the constant upgradation of skills. He advised the trainees to always nurture the values of integrity, physical fitness, discipline, and esprit-de-corps in their pursuit of professional excellence.