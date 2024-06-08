Army holds joint security review ahead of Amarnath Yatra

A joint security review meeting chaired by GOC White Knight Corps of the Indian Army Lt General Navin Sachdeva was held here on Saturday to take stock of the security arrangements for the upcoming Amaranth pilgrimage.

The meeting was attended by the additional director general of police (ADGP) Anand Jain, inspection general of CRPF, DIG BSF and officers of central and UT’s intelligence agencies.

The forum reviewed the preparations in view of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and coordinated conduct of ongoing anti terror operations.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Roads and Buildings (R&B), Bhupinder Kumar, conducted an extensive tour of Ramban to assess the maintenance work on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, particularly in view of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024.

The Secretary also reviewed progress on the ongoing construction works on Nashri to Rambam and Ramban to Banihal sections of the four-laning project on the highway.

During the tour, the Secretary directed the executing agency to prioritize proper maintenance of the highway to facilitate a comfortable and safe journey for the pilgrims, tourists, and other commuters.

He issued instructions to expedite the progress on Nashri to Banihal stretch of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway four-laning Project, emphasizing its status as a prestigious national undertaking.

The Secretary also reviewed the functioning of various tunnels between Ramban and Banihal.

Emphasizing the importance of enhancing infrastructure and connectivity, the Secretary assured that there would be a focused effort to complete the 32 km stretch between Ramban and Banihal at the earliest.