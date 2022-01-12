Top Army commander springs surprise by traveling in valley train from Anantnag

In a surprise move, J&K’s top Army commander Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi on Wednesday paid an impromptu visit to the Anantnag Railway Station at and interacted with local populace, commuters and the railway staff.

He travelled in the train from Anantnag to Qazigund in south Kashmir that has in the recent past witnessed several encounters in which top terrorists were eliminated.

The Northern Army Commander was accompanied by Lieutenant General DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander.

The Army Commander’s affection and love for the citizens of J&K is well acknowledged and he is known to meet people on all occasions. It may be recollected that he led a motorbike rally from Udhampur to Kargil to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, through the Kashmir Valley in July 2021.

Prior to embarking on the train, the Army Commander interacted with commuters at the Railway Station. The Army Commander and the Chinar Corps Commander travelled by the train from Anantnag to Qazigund, where their co-passengers were surprised to see the senior army officers travelling with them.