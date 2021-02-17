The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted three-week transit anticipatory bail to activist-lawyer Nikita Jacob in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case in which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Delhi Police. The court said in case of arrest by Delhi Police, Jacob will be released on a bail of Rs 25,000 personal bonds and sureties.

The relief was granted by Justice PD Naik, granting her protection from arrest for three weeks to enable her to approach the competent court or investigating officer. The high court had reserved its order on advocate Jacob when the matter was heard on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police on Monday had alleged that activist Nikita Jacob, climate activist Disha Ravi and Shantanu Muluk had created a toolkit which was meant to “tarnish India’s image”, in which they were allegedly in touch with ‘pro-Khalistani elements.’

The ‘toolkit’ was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 3, to show support for the farmers’ protest against the farm laws. Greta later deleted the tweet, posting an updated one. The toolkit was for the support of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws.

Activist-lawyer Nikita Jacob had approached the Bombay HC after Delhi Police had raided her residence on February 11 and seized her computer and phone in connection with the toolkit case.

On Tuesday, activist-lawyer Nikita Jacob told the court that she was present at the Zoom meeting before the Republic Day which was attended by Poetic Justice Foundation founder MO Dhaliwal and other activists which also included activist Disha Ravi.

The Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench on Tuesday had granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days to Shantanu Muluk, an engineer in Maharashtra’s Beed district.

Several activists and politicians have expressed concerns over the arrests of these activists.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm laws since November 26. The farmers want the three farm laws to be repealed and legislation be passed for minimum support price (MSP).