Severe heatwave grips parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat; mercury soars above 45 degrees Celsius

Severe heatwave conditions, exceeding a blistering 45 degrees Celsius, were observed in some parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

IMD said that Barmer in Rajasthan experienced a scorching high of 46.9 degrees Celsius. Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh also recorded a searing 46.9 degrees Celsius.

Surendranagar and Deesa in Gujarat also recorded temperatures ranging between 45 and 45.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

“Today, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were observed in some parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Heatwave conditions in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi; in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh,” IMD said in a post on X.

IMD had on Saturday forecast a heatwave and severe heatwave conditions across vast swathes of North India, including several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, between May 17 and 21.

While a red alert for severe heatwaves was issued for west Rajasthan, an orange alert was also issued for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat.

A yellow alert for a heatwave-like condition was issued as well for Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

An area is considered to be in the grip of a heatwave if the maximum temperature at a weather station reaches at least 40°C and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions.

Earlier, Delhi experienced scorching temperatures on Friday, with the mercury reaching a blistering 47.4 degrees Celsius in the Najafgarh area, according to the IMD.

This made Najafgarh the hottest place in the country.

The extreme heatwave led to eight stations in Delhi surpassing the 45-degree mark, leaving residents struggling in the sweltering conditions.

Amid increasing mercury, Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College in Rajasthan, shared tips on how to protect oneself from heatwaves and rising temperatures, emphasizing covering the body parts and staying hydrated.

Stressing the importance of hydration, Dr. Maheshwari said, “Keeping your body hydrated will solve half of the problems. It is extremely important to keep yourself hydrated.”