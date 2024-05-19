Won’t stop fight against Mamata, TMC: Adhir

Hours after the Congress high command warned him to stay silent on making relentless attacks against Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president, on Saturday virtually made a strong message to his central leadership and said that he would continue his fight against her as well as her party.

While reacting to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s criticisms against Mr Chowdhury, the latter told reporters in Berhampore in Murshidabad district, “As a soldier of the Congress I will continue my fight against her and her party Trinamul Congress. It’s a political fight of morality not from any personal grudge. I am fighting to save Congress here in our state.”

“I can’t entertain someone (indicating Kharge) who wants to destroy our party. It can’t go on. I am also a member of the CWC and party high command,” Mr Chowdhury who is also a Congress-nominated candidate from Berhampore parliamentary constituency this time and a five-time MP of the party from the same seat.

Mr Chowdhury remarked earlier on Thursday that he did not trust the chief minister as well as Trinamul Congress chief and that she could move towards BJP, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said it’s the party high command to take a call, not Adhir Ranjan.

“Mamata Banerjee has said that she will support INDIA from outside; in the past also such things happened. During the Congress-led UPA, the Communists supported from outside,” said Kharge in Mumbai earlier today.

“As far as Adhir Ranjan’s remark is concerned, he is no one to decide anything. The top leaders and high command will decide that and those who won’t follow the same will be out of the party,” added Kharge triggering controversy.