TMC accuses BJP of using fake photos to mask failures

The All India Trinamul Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP for misleading the public and using photos of development work done in other countries to pass off as its own. Party leaders also added that the BJP had to resort to this trickery as it had done no development work in the past 10 years.

Slamming PM Modi and his coterie for fake promises, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale posted on X: “BJP Bengal shared a photo of PM Modi with a metro rail claiming “Modi has built tons of metro lines”. Except that the picture is of the MRT – Singapore’s metro. Unless Singapore is now a part of “Akhand Bharat” led by “Vishwaguru Modi”, this is another lie & propaganda of the BJP. When you have ZERO work to show for 10 years, all that Modi can do is resort to lies, hate speech, & fake propaganda.”

On 12 May, BJP’s Bengal unit shared a post from its official X handle claiming Modi has built Metro lines in over 15 cities in the past 10 years but the photo used was actually of the Singapore Metro. AITC national spokesperson Dr Shashi Panja said, “PM Modi tells lies whenever he makes a statement. His claims about his guarantees were also exposed to be lies. He makes fake promises and lies about providing 2 crore jobs. The PM is now saying that the developmental work of Metro railways has been initiated in 20 cities. However, in the advertisement about the same, a picture of the Singapore metro has been used, which means this claim is also a lie! PM should answer why Bharatiya Janata Party has become Bharatiya Jaali Party.”

Meanwhile, the ECI has sent a show cause notice to BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar over misleading advertisements in newspapers by BJP based on complaints received from the party on 4 & 5 May respectively.