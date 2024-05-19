IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala; red alert for 3 districts on May 19-20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next five days and issued a red alert in three districts of the state for May 19 and 20.

The weather department has issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts of the state for May 19 and 20.

Additionally, an orange alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam for those two days.

Heavy downpours increase the possibility of flash floods and waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas. Continued rainfall may also trigger landslides.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south peninsular India till May 23, with extremely heavy falls during May 19-21, according to the IMD forecast on Saturday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on May 18 and 22, and South Interior Karnataka on May 18-20, the IMD said.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during May 19-21,” it added.

According to the IMD data issued last week, the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on May 31.

Advertisement

“Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31,” the IMD said in a release.

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas, it added.