To make India a world leader, Haryana CM calls for adopting teachings of Maharishi Dayanand

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday emphasized the importance of instilling the teachings of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati in the younger generation to pave the way for India’s resurgence as a global leader.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Arya Maha Sammelan, organized by the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Haryana at Gurukul, Kurukshetra, Chief Minister Saini called on the youth to embrace education and values as tools for national progress.

“India’s future as a world leader lies in the hands of its youth, and to achieve this, we must ensure they are grounded in the values taught by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati,” said Saini.

He said that the significant role of Gurukul Kurukshetra and other Arya Samaj institutions in imparting quality education and ethical values to the youth, which is critical for the country’s growth.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister, along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and former Minister of State, Subhash Sudha, visited Gurukul Kurukshetra and toured its indigenous cow shelter.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the profound impact of Maharishi Dayanand and the Arya Samaj since its founding in 1875.

“Maharishi Dayanand’s vision for a progressive society was transformative. Arya Samaj’s contributions in promoting education for all, ending caste discrimination, advocating for women’s rights, supporting widow remarriage, and protecting cows are unparalleled,” said Saini.

He also recalled the Samaj’s significant role in India’s struggle for independence, asserting that Arya Samaj members were instrumental in both social reform and the freedom movement.

“Maharishi Dayanand not only revitalized the Vedic tradition but also ignited the spirit of Swaraj during India’s colonial era. The Arya Samaj played a critical role in India’s fight for freedom, with great patriots like Swami Shraddhanand, Lala Lajpat Rai, Veer Savarkar, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh carrying forward its mission,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister commended the global recognition of Yoga on International Yoga Day, noting that it was through the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Modi that the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.

The Chief Minister further said that the State Government is taking proactive steps to promote yoga and physical fitness in rural areas. These include opening yoga centers and gyms in villages and establishing a Yoga Commission to encourage the practice of traditional yoga, as well as rural sports like kabaddi and wrestling.

Saini emphasized that to help India regain its ancient position as a spiritual leader, the progressive ideals of Arya Samaj must reach every village and street with unwavering dedication and commitment.

“This will help our nation restore its ancient glory as a spiritual guru,” he said, adding that the government is also focused on enhancing the quality of education in Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is providing grants to Gurukuls and Sanskrit Pathshalas as part of its commitment to preserving India’s cultural heritage.

He highlighted the establishment of Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University in Mundri, Kaithal, as a key step toward promoting Sanskrit education. The Chief Minister also said that values derived from the Bhagavad Gita, cleanliness, yoga, and moral education have been incorporated into the school curriculum to nurture well-rounded citizens.

In his address, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat praised the nationwide celebrations of the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, led by Prime Minister Modi. He commended Arya Samaj representatives for their concerted efforts to spread the teachings of Maharishi Dayanand to people across the country.

The Governor also provided detailed insights into the natural farming practices being carried out on 200 acres of land at Gurukul Kurukshetra and the quality education and values being imparted to students there.