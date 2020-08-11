One of the policeman accused in the custodial killing of 59-year-old man P Jeyaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin due to alleged horrific torture by police in June, died of Coronavirus on Monday, officials said.

54-year-old special sub-inspector Paldurai was one of the 10 policemen who had been arrested in the custodial death of father-son duo at Sattankulam police station in June. He was kept under remand at Madurai Central Prison.

Their deaths had triggered protests across Sattankulam town and Tuticorin district with people asking for responsible cops to be punished.

While, CBI is investigating the case, Paldurai is accused of thrashing Jeyaraj and Bennicks and two constables of holding them while the sub-inspector thrashed them.

He had tested positive for Coronavirus last month and was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. According to the doctors treating him, Paldurai was diabetic which led to worsening of the infection. Although, the family of the SI alleges that he was not treated properly.

According to reports, his wife had requested Madurai Police to shift him to a private hospital at her expenses, but he died on Monday morning at GRH.

As Paldurai was a remand prisoner, a magisterial inquiry will be conducted into his death.

P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennicks had been booked for not closing their mobile shop in time on June 19 by the Sathankulam police. They were sent to judicial custody and lodged in Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

Jeyaraj died on June 22 night and Bennicks on June 23 morning in judicial custody, allegedly due to the police torture.

Their family said that their rectum were injured and other torture signs like tufts of hair pulled from the chest were observed.