The Trinamul Congress (TMC) has given a notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu seeking suspension of business in order to discuss the situation arising out of countrywide protests against CAA and NRC.

The Trinamul Congress has given the notice under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha to discuss ‘raging anti-CAA-NRC-NPR people’s movement in India’ on Monday when the Parliament reassembles after a two days’ weekly break.

Under rule 267, members can seek suspension of the day’s business to discuss issues of critical importance. It is, however, up to the Chairman to accept or reject the notice.

Trinamul Congress has been opposed to the CAA, NPR, and NRC and made it clear that it would not implement these in West Bengal, where the party is power.

Trinamul has been at the forefront of a protest against the CAA, NRC, and NPR. The CAB, which became CAA after the President’s assent, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It will be given to only such persecuted persons from these three countries who have entered India before 1 January, 2015.