Amid the course of the passage of farm bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien attempted to tear the rule book and snatch off Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan’s microphone.

He rushed to the well of the House amid the proceedings to register his protest against the bill.

However, Derek launched an attack on the ruling BJP by saying, “They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn’t see. They censored RSTV. Don’t spread propaganda. We have evidence.”

He has shared a video of inside the Rajya Sabha:

They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don’t spread propaganda. We have evidence. But first watch this pic.twitter.com/y4Nh9Vu9DA — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 20, 2020

“MPs from opposition parties now sitting in dharna INSIDE Rajya Sabha. The opposition wanted a vote (division) on #FarmBills Govt pushed bills denying Oppn legit right,” he said another video.

UPDATE MPs from opposition parties now sitting in dharna INSIDE Rajya Sabha. The opposition wanted a vote (division) on #FarmBills Govt pushed bills denying Oppn legit right Here is video #2 pic.twitter.com/GOru0l7oQZ — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 20, 2020

“Yes. An Opposition MP broke a microphone in the Rajya Sabha. Today, BJP tried to break the back of yet another great institution of our democracy #Parliament Basic rights of MPs guaranteed by Constitution snatched. No vote allowed in RS on #farmersbill,” he in another tweet.

Prior to this series of event, Derek in his speech in the Parliament had said, “PM said Centre would double farmer income by 2022. At current rates, not before 2028. Your credibility is low. MSP is only 1 of 4 issues. We are opposing #FarmBills also on State’s rights, PDS, procurement.”

After unprecedented uproar and ruckus, the contentious farm bills have been deemed passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote.

The Upper House has passed two of the three farm bills of the government.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the house.

Opposition lacked the numbers to block the bills and had demanded that the bills be sent to a select committee for further discussion.

Soon after the contentious farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the passing of the bills in parliament was a “watershed moment in history of Indian agriculture.”

“A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers.,” PM said in a series of tweets.

“I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations,” he added.