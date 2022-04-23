The time has come for India to become Vishwa Guru in traditional medicine: Anurag Thakur

The time has come for India to become Vishwa Guru in traditional medicine, said Anurag Thakur while addressing the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) at Gandhinagar. “We must work in the spirit of One Earth, One Health and promote Heal in India, making our country the hub of medical tourism,” he added.

Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said that the investors and the entrepreneurs of the whole world have realized the comparative advantages which AYUSH is offering and its strengths. He further said that the investment and innovation opportunities in the field of AYUSH were limitless.

The GAIIS at Gandhinagar had the AYUSH sector witnessing letters of Intent (LoI) of over Rs 9,000 crores. The investment proposals have come across major categories like FMCG, Medical Value Travel (MVT) and services, pharmaceuticals, technology & diagnostics, and farmers & agriculture.

During the summit, more than 70 MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) were signed between countries, prestigious research institutes, farmer’s groups and industry. Other than international exchanges, an MoU was signed between the Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Defence to start AYUSH facilities in over 35 cantonment areas across India.

Also speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Sport & Youth Affairs and Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said the market size of the AYUSH has witnessed a quantum jump from just over $3 billion in 2014 to $ 18 billion today, clocking a phenomenal annual growth of 75%. The Minister expressed hope that the country will soon see many Startups and businesses investing in this sector.

The Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat was the Chief Guest at the valedictory session of the Summit. MoS for Tourism Shri Shripad Yesso Naik and MoS for AYUSH Dr Mahendra Munjapara were also present during the function.

The Global Ayush investment and Innovation Summit, 2022 was organized by the Government of India to attract the world’s attention to India’s ancient wisdom and traditional knowledge, and capitalize on it to pave the way for a sustainable future. The Summit was organized in line with Sustainable Development Goal Number 3 of promoting “Good Health and Well-being.”

The Summit saw the participation of more than 30 FMCG companies including Amul, Dabur, Kama Ayurveda, Accord, AyurVAID, Natural Remedies, Ambro Pharma and Patanjali.

The Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jagnauth and Director General of World Health Organization Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on April 20th.