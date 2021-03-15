Lathika Subhash on Sunday resigned from the post of Mahila Congress Kerala president and tonsured her head in protest against denial of ticket for the 6 April Assembly polls in Kerala. The candidate list for the Assembly polls was released in New Delhi.

Lathika said she would not join any other party and has not decided on contesting the poll as an independent candidate. She said she had wished to contest from Ettumanoor, her home constituency. She also registered her protest against women getting less representation in the Congress’ candidates list.

The Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for 86 seats, fielding former chief minister Oommen Chandy from Puthuppally and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad. Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan has been fielded from Nemon constituency, the lone seat won by the BJP in the 2016 Assembly poll.

The candidate list in the remaining six disputed seats, Kalpetta, Nilambur, Vattiyoorkavu, Kundara, Tavanur and Pattambi will be announced on Monday after more talks.

The Congress list has got 46 candidates between the age group of 25 and 50 years. Over 55 per cent are new faces.