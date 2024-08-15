Resigned from NCW to be more active in politics: Actor Kushbu

It was the pull of politics that has made actor and BJP National Executive Council member Kushbu Sundar to quit the National Commission for Women (NCW) as a member.

She is all set to be more engaged in active politics.

Nominated to the NCW in February last year, the actor-politician’s resignation, submitted a month ago, has been accepted by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

“Being in the NCW prevented me from playing an active role in politics. Hereafter, I will be more actively engaged in the party work. You see, for the last one and half year, I could neither speak on behalf of the party not could participate in any debate. I could not take part in any political platform or even visit Kamalalayam (BJP Headquarters in Chennai),” she told reporters after participating in the hoisting of the tricolour at Kamalalayam, indicating that she can breathe easy now.

To a question whether she has taken this decision to contest the 2026 Assembly election, her response was in the negative. “Certainly not, I have been thinking over it for the last six months. I’m more politically inclined and want to be more engaged in party work,” she said, adding that she has been in politics for 14 years. Now, she is also a special invitee to the BJP National Executive.

Kushbu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving her the opportunity to serve on the NCW.

She made her political plunge in the DMK when the late patriarch M Karunanidhi was alive. She then switched over to the Congress and was the party’s national spokesperson. After quitting Congress in October, 2020, she joined the saffron party, along with her actor-filmmaker husband, Sundar C.

After her induction into the NCW, her presence at the Lok Sabha poll campaign meeting of Prime Minister Modi in Salem had kicked up a row. Though she had refrained from campaigning for the party during the LS polls citing health reasons, it was believed that denial of ticket was the reason.

Asked what would be her advice to actor Vijay, who had floated a political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), and is preparing for the Assembly elections, she said “Vijay is a brother. He is highly intelligent and doesn’t need any advice. Anyone can take the political plunge. His decision will be right and I wish him well.”

On a possible BJP-TVK alliance, she made it clear that it was for the national leadership to take the call.