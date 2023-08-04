Justice Rohit B Deo of Bombay High Court resigns, says “cannot work against self respect”

On August 4, Justice Rohit B Deo of the Bombay High Court announced his resignation.

His cases for the day were dismissed after Justice Deo of the Nagpur bench made the announcement in court in front of several attorneys.

According to a lawyer in the courtroom, Justice Deo declined to give a reason for his resignation but stated that he “cannot work against his self-respect.”

In 2022, Justice Deo exonerated former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba in a case involving alleged Maoist ties and overturned the sentence of life in prison, stating that the trial proceedings were “null and void” because there was no sanction in place that was legally binding under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Supreme Court overturned the decision and mandated that the Nagpur bench of the HC hear the case from scratch.

Last week, Justice Deo stayed the effect of a Maharashtra Government Resolution (GR) from January 3 that gave the State authority to drop legal actions brought by the revenue department against contractors working on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Motorway to recoup illegal minor mineral excavation.

He expressed his desire for the solicitors in attendance to keep working hard on Friday and apologies for occasionally being tough with them.

In June 2017, Justice Deo was assigned to the Bombay High Court, where he would serve until his retirement in December 2025.

Justice Deo served as the government of Maharashtra’s Advocate General in 2016 before to being appointed as a judge of the High Court.