Sanjay Nirupam counters his expulsion from Cong, claims he resigned first

A day after he was expelled from the Congress for six years, former Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam countered on Thursday saying that the disciplinary action against him by the grand old party came following his resignation from the party’s primary membership.

He is expected to join the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Nirupam said the Congress was a completely scattered party and its leaders have also said that its ideology was directionless.

He told reporters, ”I made an announcement yesterday and sent my resignation to Mallikarjun Kharge around 10.40 pm. I think right after they made this decision (to expel me from the party)”.

Citing “complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements”, the Congress, in a late-night statement on Wednesday, has said Nirupam was being expelled with an “immediate effect”.

He resigned days after giving a “one-week ultimatum” to the party over the Mumbai North-West seat. Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Congress had removed Nirupam from its list of star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections and recommended disciplinary action against him.

Nirupam said ”Congress party is a completely scattered party and the leaders of the party have also said that its ideology is directionless…”

He further stressed that earlier, there used to be one power centre in the Congress party but now there are five.

”There are five power centres in the Congress party and all five have their own lobbies which keep clashing with each other… Of these five centres, the first one is led by Sonia Gandhi, the second by Rahul Gandhi, the third by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the fourth Mallikarjun Kharge, and the last by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal ji… all of them are doing politics in their own way…”

Yesterday, he posted on social media that ”the Congress should not waste much energy and stationery for me. Instead, use your remaining energy and stationery to save the party. Anyway, the party is going through a severe financial crisis. The period of one week that I had given has been completed today. Tomorrow I will make the decision myself.”