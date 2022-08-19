Follow Us:
Three terrorists nabbed with pistols, grenades in Kashmir

The trio has been arrested under the provisions of UAPA and Arms Act. Three pistols with five magazines, 58 rounds and eight grenades have been recovered from their possession.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | August 19, 2022 9:07 pm

File Photo

A joint team of security forces, on Friday, nabbed three hybrid terrorists in north Kashmir’s Handwara and recovered pistols and grenades from them.

The police said that a joint team of J&K Police, Army’s 21RR and 92 Bn CRPF arrested three uncategorised terrorists. They have been arrested under the provisions of UAPA and Arms Act.
Three pistols with five magazines, 58 rounds and eight grenades have been recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Delhi Police and J&K Police have arrested two persons engaged in terror funding and recovered Rs 10 lakh from one of them.
A garment trader Mohammad Yasin, who was terror funding conduit and hawala funds were routed to him through Africa, was nabbed by the joint team. Another associate of Yasin was arrested at the Jammu bus stand with Rs.10 lakh that he was reportedly carrying for terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

