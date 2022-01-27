Three soldiers injured in Shopian encounter, two terrorists escape cordon

Three soldiers were injured in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district but two terrorists, including a Pakistani, somehow managed to escape through the cordon of security forces.

The encounter broke out in the Chack Nowgam village on the Republic Day evening and the terrorists managed to escape while the civilian residents of the locality were being evacuated to prevent collateral damage during the encounter, said a police officer.

The security forces had trapped the terrorists following intelligence inputs about their presence in the village.

Two soldiers were wounded in the initial exchange of fire. The injured soldiers were shifted to the military hospital at Srinagar for treatment.

The joint operation by the Army, CRPF and J&K Police was called off on Thursday morning.