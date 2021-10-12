LeT terrorist behind street hawker killing gunned down in J&K encounter

The terrorist responsible for the killing of a street hawker was among the three LeT terrorists gunned down in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

“Out of three killed terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal, who shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar,” a tweet by Kashmir police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The other two militants have been identified as Danish Ahmad of Rai Kapran and Yawar Ahmad of Pehlipora Shopian.

Three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter that started between terrorists and security forces at Tulran Imamsahab area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening.

The gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

The police informed that incriminating arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 03 terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

The search operation, which is being undertaken by a joint team of the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police, is still underway.

In the past few days, violence has seen many civilians being targeted. Virinder Paswan, a golgappa seller from Bihar was killed by terrorists on October 5 besides noted Kashmiri Chemist M.L. Bindroo and Mohamamd Shafi, a civilian from Bandipore.

On October 7, terrorists killed Supinder Kaur, Principal, and Deepak Chand, teacher, at a government school in Srinagar.

(With IANS inputs)