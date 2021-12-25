Follow Us:
2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

“Two unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered,” the police said.

IANS | Kashmir | December 25, 2021 10:11 am

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Chowgam area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, officials said.

Earlier in the day, a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

